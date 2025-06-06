Brokerages Set ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) PT at $39.29

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVBP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

AVBP opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.24). On average, research analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ArriVent BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infinitum Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,794,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,833,000 after purchasing an additional 400,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 86,067 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,059,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,862,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

