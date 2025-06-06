Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $340,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,680. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $469,063.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,561.49. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock worth $1,125,523 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 648,591 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $24,071,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,093,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,270,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,975,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

