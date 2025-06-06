Brokerages Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Price Target at $19.50

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
NYSE:FSK opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.74%.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
