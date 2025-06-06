Brokerages Set National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Target Price at $46.00

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.77.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in National Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Bank by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 91.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

