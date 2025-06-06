Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $28.33

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

REYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REYN

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,212.58. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $111,005.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $511,619.34. This trade represents a 27.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,766 shares of company stock worth $572,402. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $17,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,601 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 184,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,564,000 after purchasing an additional 182,353 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

REYN opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.