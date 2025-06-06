Brokerages Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT at $122.17

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Root from $105.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd.

Root Stock Performance

ROOT stock opened at $139.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 2.31. Root has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $181.14.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.24 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Root will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $686,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,782,837. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $153,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,625 shares in the company, valued at $21,659,366.25. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,205 shares of company stock worth $33,517,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Root

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Root by 651.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Root by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

