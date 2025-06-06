Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) PT at $12.70

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $885.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

