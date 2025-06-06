Brokerages Set Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target at $6.25

Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XERS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $697.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Xeris Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,559.30. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

