Brokers Issue Forecasts for Charles Schwab FY2027 Earnings

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.67. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $689,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,320. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,438,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.