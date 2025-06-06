Brokers Issue Forecasts for SNSE Q2 Earnings

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNSE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens raised Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNSE

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.10. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 351.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,977 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.