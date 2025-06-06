Brookline Capital Management Forecasts Imunon Q2 Earnings

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imunon in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

IMNN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, D Boral Capital downgraded Imunon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

NASDAQ IMNN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. Imunon has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

