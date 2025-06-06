Brucke Financial Inc. Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. NVIDIA accounts for 3.3% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

