Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $6.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several research firms recently commented on BMBL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bumble from $6.80 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bumble from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bumble from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $552.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative net margin of 54.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

