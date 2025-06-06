Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Position Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 19,166.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,977 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $19,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

NYSE:BG opened at $73.82 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.82.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

