Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.43.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $243.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

