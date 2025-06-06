CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CAB Payments from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 99 ($1.34) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

CAB Payments Stock Performance

Shares of CABP opened at GBX 40.70 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £103.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. CAB Payments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.30 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151.69 ($2.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.15.

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. CAB Payments had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAB Payments will post 14.556213 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susanne Chishti bought 57,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,734.90 ($32,230.99). Also, insider James Hopkinson acquired 214,000 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £102,720 ($139,489.41). Insiders own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

