Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in May

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.3 days.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

