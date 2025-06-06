Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in May

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.3 days.
Calian Group Price Performance
Shares of Calian Group stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.
