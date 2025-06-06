California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,023 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cowen began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.