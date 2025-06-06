California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8,906.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

SATS opened at $19.03 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

