California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

