California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 993,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,756,000 after purchasing an additional 599,394 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,029,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Teradata by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 408,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.85 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

