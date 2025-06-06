California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

SMG stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.43 and a beta of 1.99. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 528.00%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

