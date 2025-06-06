California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Palomar worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 536.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Palomar by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Palomar by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,197,771.36. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,908. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,129. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR opened at $168.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.51. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.