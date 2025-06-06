California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.61 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,778 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Transocean worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,811,863 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $295,544,000 after purchasing an additional 931,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Transocean by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,008,596 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,029,000 after purchasing an additional 809,864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,257,437 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465,534 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,746,000 after purchasing an additional 859,214 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,135.43. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

