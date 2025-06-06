California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.63 Million Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,253 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Crescent Energy by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Crescent Energy by 619.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,045.99. This represents a 8.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

CRGY stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.75. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRGY

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.