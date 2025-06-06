California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.70 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -408.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

