California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.74 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

