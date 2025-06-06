California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Hecla Mining worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In related news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. This trade represents a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.