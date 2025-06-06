California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFH stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

