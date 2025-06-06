California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,706.54. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYO has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

