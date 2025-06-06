California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of IAC worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Value Investors Ltd bought a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,817,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,719,000 after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 553.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 359,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.24. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

