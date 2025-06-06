California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.47 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

