California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,160,000 after buying an additional 1,706,328 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,449,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,129,000 after buying an additional 347,587 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,681,000 after buying an additional 362,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,016,000 after buying an additional 297,741 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $87,214,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AAP stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shane M. Okelly acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

