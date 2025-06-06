California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.16%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.