California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Brady worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,144,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brady by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,742,000 after buying an additional 1,074,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brady by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brady by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,100,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brady by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,729,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Price Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $69.50 on Friday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRC

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.