California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.73.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

