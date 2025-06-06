California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,417 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of nCino worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in nCino by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in nCino by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $49,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,791.32. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 12,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $252,426.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,152.98. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,060 shares of company stock worth $3,101,115. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

