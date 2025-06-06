California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,005 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Biohaven worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Biohaven Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.