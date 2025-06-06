California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 653.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,194.16. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at $649,950. The trade was a 17.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UL Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

ULS stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $72.81.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

About UL Solutions

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.