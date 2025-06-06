California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,666,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.78%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

