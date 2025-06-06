California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Terex stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

