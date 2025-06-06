California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,043 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.1%

FIBK stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.79.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Barclays cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

