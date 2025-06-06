California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,362 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Alarm.com worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,490,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,841,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,506,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alarm.com by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,369,000 after acquiring an additional 219,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $57.76 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $86,175.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,148.21. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,118. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

