California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,989 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,585,000 after buying an additional 1,188,685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after buying an additional 181,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after buying an additional 851,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,131,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,423.91. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

