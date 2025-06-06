California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 293 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Amedisys worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBRA Capital Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $98.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

