California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 403 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 245,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 154,107 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75,961 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $426,138.30. This represents a 20.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

