California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 483 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Insperity by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $926,887.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,518.14. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insperity Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:NSP opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 72.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

