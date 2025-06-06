California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 510 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Valaris worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Valaris by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,637,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 87,420 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Valaris by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 100,812 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 341,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 85,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Valaris Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.87 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

