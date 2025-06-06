California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 510 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Veracyte worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,331,000 after buying an additional 1,576,432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 768.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 846,487 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,877,000 after buying an additional 821,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,717,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,180,000 after buying an additional 463,098 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

