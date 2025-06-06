California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 555 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $46.65 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

